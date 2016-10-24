Windows 10 Mobile Build 14951 0x80242006 error fix: Mobile Build 14951 stuck at 0 percent
If have enrolled onto windows insider fast ring, you might be getting 0x80242006 error or stuck at 0% when upgrading to build 14951. There is a way to solve the problem and it worked for me when using Microsoft Lumia 430. First, go to Settings > system > storage and select main storage > clear the temporary files. Then follow these steps.
* go to Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time > and turn off Set date and time automatically.
* Then set the year ahead 30 years
* Then go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program > and set to the Slow Ring. Then go back and Set date and time automatically turned on.
* Go to Phone Update and Check for Updates. It might take a while so be patient. Let me complete checking for updates.
* Go back to Windows Insider Program and set back to Fast Ring
* Go back to Phone Update and Check for Updates. It will now start downloading the update and would not stuck at 0 percent.
Windows 10 Build 14951 bought these changes to the mobile and desktop.
* Enjoy taking photos, videos, and panoramas with our higher-contrast capture buttons.
* Set a photo timer right from the camera dashboard with our new toggle control.
* Get to Settings faster! Now, launch into Settings directly from the camera UI.
* Access your camera roll with one hand from its new spot on the screen.
* Zoom more easily with the new zoom slider.
* Make sure you nailed the shot, with a more noticeable capture animation.
* Change between front- and rear-facing cameras with a more prominent button control.
* On Windows PC, use the spacebar as a shortcut to take pictures.
* Following feedback discussing French punctuation rules, we’ve updated our French keyboards (with the exception of French (Canada), for which these rules don’t apply) to now add a space both before and after when using two-part punctuation marks, such as the semi-colon, the colon, the question mark and the exclamation mark.
* We fixed an issue resulting in the Camera shutter sounds entry missing from the Sounds Settings page via Settings > Personalization > Sounds.